Manchester [UK], April 4 (ANI): Belgium midfielder and six-time Premier League winner Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave the Manchester City at the end of the season after playing for the club for 10 years.

The Belgium-born footballer joined the Manchester City club in 2015 from Wolfsburg for a fee of £54.5 million and has won every piece of top silverware in his 10 years with the club. He won a treble (Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup) for the City side back in 2022/23.

De Bruyne has won various trophies with Manchester City multiple times, including the Premier League (2017/18, 2018/19, 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23, 2023/24), FA Cup (2018/19, 2022/23), Carabao Cup (2015/16, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21), and FA Community Shield (2019, 2024).

De Bruyne is currently leading the Manchester City side in the ongoing Premier League 2024-25 season, where his team is placed in the fifth position on the points table. The Blues have managed to register 15 wins and six draws (51 points) out of their 30 matches so far in the league.

Taking to his official social media handle, the 33-year-old player announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the running season.

"Dear Manchester, Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player. Nothing about this is easy to write, but as football players, we all know this day eventually comes. That day is here and you deserve to hear it from me first. Football led me to all of you and to this city. Chasing my dream, not knowing this period would change my life. This city. This club. These people... gave me everything. I had no choice but to give everything back! And guess what we won everything," De Bruyne's farewell post on X read.

"Whether we like it or not, it's time to say goodbye. Suri, Rome, Mason, Michle, and I are beyond grateful for what this place has meant to our family. "Manchester" will forever be on our kids' passports and, more importantly, in each of our hearts. This will always be our home. We cannot thank the city, club, staff, teammates, friends, and family enough for this 10-year ride. Every story comes to an end, but this has definitely been the best chapter. Let's enjoy these last moments together! Much love," the post added.

https://x.com/KevinDeBruyne/status/1908111124207140904

The Belgium international has made 413 appearances for City so far, where he has scored 106 goals and 174 assists. (ANI)

