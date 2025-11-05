New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Indian senior men's national team head coach Khalid Jamil on Wednesday announced 23 probables for the upcoming FIFA International Match Window.

India are scheduled to play Bangladesh at the National Stadium in Dhaka, in their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Final Round Qualifiers match on November 18. The team will set camp in Bengaluru from Thursday, November 6, and are set to travel to Dhaka on November 15, according to All India Football Federation (AIFF) website.

Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who was called up to the U23 squad earlier this week, will join the senior team instead.

List of probables for India's squad for November FIFA Window:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.

Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.

Head coach: Khalid Jamil. (ANI)

