Madrid, Mar 30 (PTI) Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals of Madrid Masters badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth here on Thursday.

World no. 21 Srikanth, seeded fifth, got the better of his 49th ranked Indian compatriot 21-15 21-12 in a second round match.

Also Read | GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1.

However, a tough contest awaits the former world No. 1 in the quarterfinals as he is pitted against top seed Kenta Nishimoto of Japan.

Nishimoto was handed a walkover by France's Arnaud Merkle in their second round contest.

Also Read | IPL 2023: Harry Brook Is Going to Be the Best Player of the Tournament, Says Former England Cricketer Steve Harmison.

Kiran George, Priyanshu Rajawat and Sameer Verma are the other Indian shuttlers in fray in men's singles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)