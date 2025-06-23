Mumbai, June 23: Tamil actor Srikanth was arrested by the Chennai Nungambakkam police on Monday. The arrest came after the narcotics proved that the actor was involved in substance abuse. It was revealed in the investigation that Sreekanth obtained one gram of narcotics from Prasad, who is a former AIADMK Functionary. He bought it for INR 12, 000, and used it over 40 times. As per media reports, the actor used fintech platform Google Pay for the translation of INR 4.72 lakh while purchasing the drugs.

Prasad was earlier arrested during an investigation of a pub brawl in Chennai. The police probed Srikanth after Prasad alleged that he had sold cocaine to the actor. The actor’s blood samples were tested, confirming the presence of narcotics. The police are now investigating possible connections to other Tamil film actors in this case. Tamil Actor Srikanth Detained in Drug Case in Chennai After Being Accused by Former AIADMK Member – Reports.

The actor’s arrest follows an inquiry into his alleged involvement with narcotics, and authorities are working to uncover more details about the case. Chennai police’s Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit reportedly questioned the actor, and tests were done at a government hospital in Chennai.

Srikanth predominantly works in Tamil cinema. The actor made his debut in the Tamil film, 'Roja Koottam', in 2002 and then went on to deliver consecutive hits with 'April Madhathil', 'Manasellam' and 'Parthiban Kanavu'. All these films are considered as some of the best films in his career. Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Granted Bail in ‘Drug Use’ Case.

He made his foray into Telugu cinema in 2023 with 'Okariku Okaru' and juggled between both industries. Some of his notable films include 'Bose', 'Kana Kandaen', 'Adavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule', 'Poo', 'Nanban', and 'Coffee With Kadhal'.

