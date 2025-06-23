Tamil actor Srikanth was detained by the Chennai Police on Monday (June 23) in connection with a drug case. He was allegedly involved in the matter. According to reports, the actor is being interrogated by the special police at the Nungambakkam Police Station in Chennai. Prashanth, a former AIADMK member who was arrested by the police at a bar, told the authorities that he had sold cocaine to actor Srikanth. Based on this information, the police summoned Srikanth for questioning and a medical examination. Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko Granted Bail in ‘Drug Use’ Case.

Kollywood Actor Srikanth Named in Drug Case After Former AIADMK Member's Confession

The shocking news about actor Srikanth's drug use comes after former AIADMK member Prashanth was arrested following a brawl at a local bar. During questioning, Prashanth confessed to having procured drugs from abroad and also claimed to have supplied substances to the actor, as reported by Asianet News Tamil. According to the confession, the actor needed cocaine while he was shooting for Theenkirai, which he allegedly purchased for INR 12,000. The portal reported that Srikanth was later summoned for further investigation.

Following this, a special police team questioned Srikanth on Monday (June 23) and collected his blood sample for forensic testing. According to News18 Tamil, the concerned authorities are verifying whether the actor purchased one gram of cocaine for the mentioned amount. As of now, Srikanth has not been booked in any case. Any further development in the case would only happen once the forensic results are out.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the actor had made a payment of INR 4.72 lakh and purchased the INR 12,000 per gram cocaine around 40 times. The actor is yet to issue a statement regarding the recent events.

