Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 28 (ANI): Kieron Pollard on Tuesday added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the first player in T20 cricket history to aggregate 10,000 runs and 300 wickets.

The West Indian all-rounder achieved this feat while playing for Mumbai Indians in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Punjab Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Also Read | KKR vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Their Playoff Chances Alive.

Pollard who was bowling the 7th over of the innings, removed his compatriot Chris Gayle for the 299th T20 wicket. Later in the same over he achieved the 300 wickets mark in T20 after he dismissed PBKS captain KL Rahul. Rahul walked back after scoring 21 runs while Gayle returned on one.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. PBKS and MI find themselves on 8 points with 4 games remaining, and both will know that a win in match 42 of IPL 2021 will increase their chances massively of making the final four. (ANI)

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Akram and Other Cricketers Wish Inzamam-ul-Haq Speedy Recovery After Ex-Pakistan Captain Suffered Heart Attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)