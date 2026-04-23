Home

Agency News Agency News Sports News | Kirsten Focuses on Long-term Vision for Sri Lanka Team, Preparing for 2027 ICC Men's World Cup Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. As Gary Kirsten steps into his new role as head coach of Sri Lanka's men's cricket team, the seasoned tactician is already looking beyond short-term results and laying the groundwork for a squad capable of excelling at the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): As Gary Kirsten steps into his new role as head coach of Sri Lanka's men's cricket team, the seasoned tactician is already looking beyond short-term results and laying the groundwork for a squad capable of excelling at the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

In March, Sri Lanka announced the appointment of Gary Kirsten as the new head coach of the national men's side.

Also Read | Giorgia Meloni Government Rejects Donald Trump Envoy's Proposal To Swap Iran for Italy in FIFA World Cup 2026.

"It's going to be very different conditions from what a lot of the guys are used to, so how do we plan for that? It's about making sure all our bases are covered in the skillsets of the team," Kirsten said, as per the ICC website.

"Do we have guys with great air speed? Do we have guys who can swing the ball? Do we have guys that can bowl with bounce? Do you have top spinners? And do you have six batters who can bat on those kinds of conditions?" he asked.

Also Read | PSL 2026: Bangladesh Cricket Board Withdraws NOC for Mustafizur Rahman.

Kirsten understands the importance of delivering results in the present and has made it clear that he expects his side to give their best in every series Sri Lanka plays, as they build towards the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"Results count, we can't hide from that. Every series we play going into the World Cup, we want to give a good account of ourselves. We'll be aiming at progressing and improving as we get closer," he added.

A major focus for the new head coach will be assessing the depth and quality of talent within Sri Lanka's ranks. Just over a week into the role, Kirsten has already conducted what he described as a "team audit" and plans to further his understanding of the country's cricketing pipeline by travelling to Galle to watch Sri Lanka A take on New Zealand A.

"I have certainly been spending the first week doing a bit of a team audit, just to get to understand where everyone is at. You can't only rely on talent. You need a good work ethic and a good attitude. I am quite excited just to see all the players and what talent is out there," Kirsten said.

The 2011 World Cup-winning head coach also spoke about the importance of having depth in the squad to better manage player workloads, especially in an era where teams are constantly juggling multiple formats.

"For me, what's important around that is that we have a lot of depth in the group across the different formats. So you are able to rotate players when you need to. You can't expect one guy just to be playing all the time. He'll blow up quite quickly," Kirsten concluded. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)