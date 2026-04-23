Chhatogram [Bangladesh], April 23: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday announced key updates regarding pace bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Nahid Rana following the conclusion of the third ODI against New Zealand. According to a press release, the board said Mustafizur Rahman has been advised to undergo an immediate medical scan after the team's medical staff reviewed his condition. He will subsequently begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team. Where to Watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

In view of his injury management, the BCB has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) earlier granted to Mustafizur Rahman. As a result, he will not be available for the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season.

The BCB also informed that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. This decision has been taken to allow him adequate time to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has announced their squad for the first two matches in the T20I series against New Zealand, which commences from April 27 in Chattogram. BAN vs AUS 2026: Australia To Tour Bangladesh For White-Ball Series in June

The hosts have chosen to go with a new-look fast bowling attack for the couple of initial fixtures by resting the likes of Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana, as per the ICC website.

Pace bowling allrounder Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, who is also a handy batter down the order, has received his maiden T20I call-up to the national team. Pacer Ripon Mondal, who has impressive death bowling skills, has also been called in, as a reward for his consistency.

Bangladesh squad for first two T20Is: Litton Das (Captain), Mohammed Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Shaif Uddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain. (ANI)

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