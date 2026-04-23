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The Italian government has firmly rejected a controversial proposal by a United States special envoy to replace Iran with Italy in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi dismissed the suggestion on Thursday, asserting that qualification must be earned 'on the pitch' rather than through political manoeuvres. The proposal, viewed by many as an attempt at 'football diplomacy' sought to mend the strained relationship between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Donald Trump Envoy Proposes Italy Replace Iran in FIFA World Cup 2026: Report.

The suggestion originated from Paolo Zampolli, the US special envoy for global partnerships, who reportedly lobbied both President Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino to admit Italy to the tournament despite their failure to qualify. Italy, four-time world champions, recently suffered a devastating playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking their third consecutive absence from the world stage.

As reported by Sky News, in a flat rejection of the plan, Abodi said,' Italy's possible re-qualification for the 2026 World Cup, which US President Donald Trump's envoy, Paolo Zampolli, has reportedly proposed to FIFA, is firstly not possible, and secondly, not appropriate. I don't know what comes first.' FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's A Look At Groups Ahead 23rd Edition of Football WC.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that FIFA has shown no inclination to alter the tournament line-up. President Gianni Infantino reiterated last week that "the Iranian team is coming, for sure," emphasising that sport should remain independent of political disputes.

Iran, who qualified through the Asian confederation, have confirmed their readiness to participate, despite the high-security environment in the host nations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (Sky News). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 11:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).