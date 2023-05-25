New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) is the defending champion in the women's volleyball category as they won the last edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG). SRM University IST Volleyball (Women) team players also won the gold medal in the All India Inter University Volleyball (Women) Tournament in January this year at MG University, Kottayam, Kerala.

The team won the gold medal in the South India Inter-Collegiate Invitation Volleyball Tournament held at IIT Madras from March 29 to April 2, 2023.

SRM started their campaign with a win against Guru Nanak Dev University. Leading the team is Athira Roy who started playing when she was in eighth class.

Athira said Lucknow is a great venue and the team is off to a good start. "The goal is to keep up the momentum. For me leading my team is a matter of pride and we are all very hard-working. We are like a family." (ANI)

