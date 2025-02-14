Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Kolkata Knight Riders' first-of-its-kind Trophy Tour began in Guwahati on Friday, bringing the excitement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to the cricket-loving state of Assam.

The coveted IPL trophy made its presence felt at several landmark locations, starting with the Kamakhya Temple before moving to the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Panbazar.

The team rounded out their tour of the city at the City Center Mall, drawing enthusiastic crowds and cricket fans, showcasing the deep connection between KKR and its fanbase in Northeast India.

Fans had the opportunity to capture memorable moments with the prestigious trophy as they engaged in fun games and giveaways. This symbolised a perfect blend as it celebrated the team's achievements while strengthening the bond between the franchise and its supporters in Northeast India.

This is the first time that an IPL franchise is organising a Trophy Tour beyond their home city. The initiative aims to give the nationwide KKR fans a chance to interact with the trophy and witness their favourite team's achievement in all its glory.

Ahead of the new season, the extensive tour will see the prestigious IPL trophy journey across nine cities, starting from February 14 in Guwahati and finally making a return to the City of Joy in Kolkata by March 12 & 16. The tour will cover multiple regions including Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Patna, Durgapur and Kolkata.

Through this initiative, KKR aims to create memorable experiences for the fans who have constantly shown their support for the team throughout the years. The franchise wants to invite them to be a part of the celebration with the Knight Riders' family. The engagement will give the fans a first-hand experience of the trophy, while also allowing them an opportunity to create their own memories with the ultimate prize.

As part of this special celebration, the fans can participate in exciting cricket-themed games including Cricket Rock Paper Scissors and Cricket Pong. Each visitor will have a chance to win fantastic prizes and take home special KKR giveaways, making their trophy-viewing experience even more memorable.

Upcoming Tour Trophy cities and dates:16th February: Bhubaneshwar, Nexus Esplanade Mall21st February: Jamshedpur, P&M Hi Tec Mall23rd February: Ranchi, JD Hi Street Mall28th February: Gangtok, West Point Mall2nd March: Siliguri, City Center Mall7th March: Patna, City Center Mall9th March: Durgapur, Junction Mall12th March: Kolkata, City Center Mall16th March: Kolkata, South City Mall. (ANI)

