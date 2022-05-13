Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced on Friday that pacer Pat Cummins has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a minor hip injury.

KKR took to Twitter to make the announcement and also posted a video message for the player.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of #IPL2022 owing to a minor hip injury. Have a speedy recovery, @patcummins30. We will miss you! #AmiKKR," tweeted KKR.

In the video, Cummins said while addressing his teammates, "I just want to say thanks to everyone. Thanks for looking after the family and to everyone, players, staff, hotel staff. It has been a great 5-6 weeks. All the best for the last few games, I'll be cheering on. Hopefully, we can make it to the finals too."

Cummins played five games for the franchise this year, scoring 63 runs for his side in five innings, including a quickfire 56 off 15 against Mumbai Indians. With the ball, he took seven wickets for his side, with his best bowling figures of 3/22 coming against MI as well.

Knight Riders have not had a great IPL so far, sitting at the seventh position in the points tally with 10 points. The side still has a couple of matches left in the tournament and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 14. (ANI)

