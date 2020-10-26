Sharjah, Oct 26 (PTI) Put in to bat, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for 9 in their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab here on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 57, Eoin Morgan 40; Mohammed Shami 3/35, Ravi Bishnoi 2/20).

