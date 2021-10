Sharjah, Oct 13 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals here on Wednesday.

DC made one change with fit-again Marcus Stoinis coming in for Tom Curran, while KKR fielded an unchanged team.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi. PTI PDS

