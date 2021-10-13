The Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will take on each other in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2021. The match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. We shall be bringing you the live score updates of the game in this live blog. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. Things have looked quite good for KKR from the time the UAE leg of the tournament began. Their top order looks good, their spinners have plucked wickets at regular intervals and have done extremely well in the last eight games. KKR vs DC Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 2.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals maintained their form in the season. However, their defeat against the Chennai Super Kings surfaced a few cracks in the side. The team chocked severely under pressure and now since they are just a step away from the finals, Delhi Capitals will surely have to regroup and chalk out new strategies. The team winning the toss will opt to chase as the chasing teams have won five out of seven games in Sharjah so far this season.

For KKR, Andre Russell hasn't fully recovered from the injury. However, the team might still stick to Shakib Al Hasan given the slow nature of the pitch. On the other hand, DC was hoping for Stoinis to get fit for Qualifier 1 but that didn't happen.