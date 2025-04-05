Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] April 5 (ANI): After KL Rahul's blissful 77 runs in the first innings, Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a commanding total of 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi faced an early jolt when opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in the very first over. However, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel steadied the innings, taking DC past the 50-run mark during the powerplay.

Also Read | IPL Defunct Teams List: A Look At All Previous Indian Premier League Teams That Have Now Ceased To Exist.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Porel right after the powerplay in the seventh over for 33(20, with four boundaries and a six). Axar Patel joined KL Rahul in the middle when DC was 54/2. He smashed his first bowl for a six straight over the bowler's head towards the side screen.

Axar was later removed by the current purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in the 11th over for 21(14), consisting of two fours and six. DC was 90/3 in 10.4 overs. From there, KL Rahul took the responsibility and increased the scoring rate with Sameer Rizvi. Both the batters took over Noor in the 15th over, smashing 17 runs with one six and two fours.

Also Read | Thomas Muller Confirms His Exit From Bayern Munich After 25 Years, Legendary Forward To Leave Bavarians at End of Season.

Rahul and Rizvi brought up their 50-run partnership in just 27 bowls in the 16th over, KL Rahul being the aggressor. Rahul reached his first IPL fifty for DC in 33 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

Rizvi was removed by CSK'S most economical bowler, Khaleel Ahmed, in the 16th over for 20 15). Tristan Stubbs joined KL Rahul in the 17th over when DC were 146/4.

Stubbs boosted DC after he took over Mukesh Chaudhary in the 19th over, smashing 15 runs in his last over. Both the batters took over CSK's bowling in the final four overs. Matheesha Pathirana finally took Rahul's wicket in the previous over for 77 (51), consisting of six fours and six, followed by Ashutosh Sharma, who was run out courtesy of a brilliant throw from Jadeja. DC finished at 183 for 6, with KL Rahul having the highest run score for DC. Stubbs remained not out on 24* (12), striking at 200.

Khaleel was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, picking up two wickets in his four overs and giving away only 25 runs/25. His new-ball partner, Mukesh Choudhary, had a tough outing, going wicketless and giving away 50 runs in his four overs 0 50. Jadeja 1/19 and Noor 1/36 each picked a wicket, and R Ashwin 0/21 also went wicketless. Pathirana took the vital wicket of KL Rahul in his last over, finishing his spell with figures of 1/31 in his four overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 183/6 in 20 overs ( KL Rahul 77, Abishek Porel 33, Khaleel Ahmed 2/25) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)