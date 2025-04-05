Indian Premier League ever since its inception, to date, has been a story of what can be said as rich to "Richie Rich" rich. What started as a million-Dollar cash-rich eight-team tournament in IPL 2008, is now valued at over a billion Dollars and is a ten-team tournament. While it might seem a bit strange to newbies that a successful league like the IPL which started with eight teams has only expanded to ten in 18 years top IPL 2025, OG fans will remember quite a number of teams introduced and left mid-way. While some teams were unfortunate to be tied by rules to only last for a few seasons, some had unfortunate endings over non-payment of dues. IPL Winners List: A Look at Previous Champions of Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Of the eight teams with which the IPL started in 2008, seven are still a part, while one left mid-way, but that doesn't mean that the world's toughest, most competitive, most popular, and costliest cricket league only saw 11 teams participating. To date, as many as 15 teams have played in the IPL. So, scroll below and take a tour of all the teams that were once a part of the IPL but are now not.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala

The team to have left, or rather gone out of business at the earliest, Kochi Tuskers Kerala were the only side from Kerala to ever play in the IPL. Only in its fourth season, when IPL was eyeing it's earliest expansion to ten teams, they were added. They played only one season, and that was IPL 2011, where they finished 8th in the league stage out of 10 teams. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2024 Edition.

Led by the Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene, this team played in purple & orgae jerseys, with orange trousers, in the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium of Kochi. After allegations of non-payments of bank guarantees, and dues, the Franchise was terminated by the IPL after just one year.

Gujarat Lions

This franchise was only introduced for a tenure of two seasons, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals banned from the IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. They are the first side from Gujarat to play in the league. Playing in Rajkot, led by "Mr. IPL" Suresh Raina, GL had a very successful first year, finishing at the table top and ending their journey in Qualifier 2. The side wore bright Orange jerseys with blue stripes.

Rising Pune Supergiant

This was the second and last team from Pune in the IPL to date, and the first IPL team owned by Sanjiv Goenka and the RPSG group, much before Lucknow Super Giants. This franchise was also introduced for a tenure of only two seasons, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals banned from the IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

RPS had a forgetful first season, but in the next, with a captaincy change shifting from MS Dhoni to Steve Smith, they had a change of fortunes. The side reached the IPL 2017 final but lost just by a run.

Pune Warriors India

Owned by the late Subrata Roy, whose company Sahara India were the principal sponsors of India national cricket team for a long time, Pune Warriors India came into existence from IPL 2011, together with Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The franchise never really had a good performance, and was found in the bottom half of the table every season. Even the former India captain Sourav Ganguly's inclusion couldn't help their case. After a lot of controversies, they withdrew from the IPL twice in three years, with the final one coming after IPL 2013. Most Runs in IPL: From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, A Look at Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League Ahead of 2025 Edition.

Deccan Chargers

Probably the team that would make every OG IPL fan nostalgic, it was Hyderabad's first franchise Deccan Chargers. Introduced with stylish logos and cool jerseys, DC had a poor start, finishing at the rock bottom of the IPL. The charged back bold and won immediately the next season in IPL 2009. The team played well for five years, with top players, creating many memories. However, they were terminated and Sunrisers Hyderabad were introduced as owners Deccan Chronicle Holding Ltd had financial problems.

