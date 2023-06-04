Bishkek, Jun 4 (PTI) Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya pulled out of the Bishkek Ranking Series event after suffering a knee injury during warm up, here on Sunday.

Entered in 61kg competition, Ravi was up against Kyrgyzstan's Taiyrbek Zhumashbek Uulu in the Qualification round.

It was Dahiya's first competition since winning a gold medal in 57kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"He injured his knee. It's sad," said a member of the Indian support staff.

Meanwhile, in the same category, Pankaj set up a quarterfinal clash against fellow Indian and fast rising Aman Sehrawat with a confident 8-2 win over Gerogia's Giorgi Goniashvili.

Also clearing the qualification round was Mulayam Yadav in 70kg. He comfortably beat Kazakhstan's Doszhan Asetov 9-4.

India have won four medals so far in the tournament. The women wrestlers won three medals on Saturday while one came through Greco Roman grappler Manjeet.

