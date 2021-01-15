Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 15 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana said that India skipper Virat Kohli is the best batsman in white-ball cricket while admitting he likes Ravindra Jadeja as an all-rounder.

"I think the best batsman in white-ball cricket is Virat Kohli, best bower I'll go for Mitchell Starc and I like Ravindra Jadeja an all-rounder," Udana said in a statement.

Last month, Kohli was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Udana, who will be turning up as the Icon Player for the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming season of the Abu Dhabi T10, is excited about the competition and said it will be a "fun tournament". The tournament is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6.

"The Abu Dhabi T10 will be a fun tournament. We can enjoy a lot. The T10 format is especially a bit hard for bowlers, but it will be enjoyable. I am really excited to be part of the Bangla Tigers family and I can't wait to join the players and start playing with them," Udana said.

Also, the Sri Lankan will be up against West Indian legend Chris Gayle when his side faces Team Abu Dhabi in the tournament. Udana said that it's very important to execute plans well against the 'Universe Boss'.

"Whenever you have to face the 'Universe Boss', you have to execute your plans very well so I am just thinking about my plans and I want to execute them well," he said.

The 32-year-old, who has an excellent bowling average of 25.17 in T20s, expressed that he is looking forward to playing with Andre Fletcher in the Abu Dhabi T10. "We have a good team. I am waiting to play alongside Andre Fletcher (West Indies). I have seen him perform well in the Big Bash League. There are a lot of good players in the other teams as well and this is going to be a great tournament for all of us," Udana said.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has not been an easy time for any sportsperson. Amid this, Udana said that one has to be back one's strength during this difficult period.

"It's not easy to do our gym and running sessions during a pandemic since we can't go out every now and then. I think during this time, one has to believe in oneself and back one's strength. That's the main thing. The best advice I would like to give to upcoming players is that they should try to enjoy the game. And the other advice I can give is that they should try to execute their plans well," Udana signed off. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)