Burnley (England), Jun 14 (AP) Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley on Tuesday for his first coaching job in English soccer.

The Belgian will take over a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League after six seasons in the top division.

Also Read | Monica Puig Retires: Rio Olympic Gold Medalist Announces Retirement Citing Injuries as Reason.

The 36-year-old Kompany has coached Anderlecht for the past two years.

He played for City from 2008-19, winning the Premier League four times. AP SG

Also Read | Is India vs South Africa 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)