India and South Africa will have different objectives when they face each other in the third game of the five-match series. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 will be played at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on June 14, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:00 PM IST. Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs South Africa but will IND vs SA 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022, Visakhapatnam Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

India are on a seven-game losing run against South Africa across all competitions this year and will be hoping to put an end to that return to winning ways. Meanwhile, The Proteas have a great chance of sealing the series today. India Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs South Africa.

Is IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches. They would also be showing the live telecast of IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022. The IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 will be live on DD Sports but on Free Dish & DTT Platforms. It would not be available on DD National. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SA 3rd T20I 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SA 3rd T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

