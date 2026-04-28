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Agency News Agency News Sports News | Krunal Pandya Hails Virat Kohli After 9000 IPL Runs Milestone Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Virat achieved this milestone during his side's match against DC at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya heaped praise on Virat Kohli after the batting stalwart completed 9000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL), calling his consistency and hunger "unbelievable".

Virat achieved this milestone during his side's match against DC at his home stadium of Arun Jaitley Stadium, from where his journey as a cricketer started. Virat finished off a sweet and easy 76-run chase with two back-to-back sixes, scoring 23* in 15 balls, with a four and two sixes at a strike rate of 153.33.

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Speaking after RCB's emphatic win over DC, Krunal highlighted Kohli's remarkable longevity and impact since the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

"Virat Kohli has been one of the greatest who has played. The achievements he has had over the last 15-20 years have been unbelievable. To have that sort of consistency and the hunger he has is remarkable," he said during the post-match press conference.

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Krunal also credited Kohli for transforming the fitness culture in Indian cricket, saying his influence extends beyond just performances on the field.

"He has changed the way people see the sport from a fitness point of view. He has been the flagbearer of how the fitness culture has come in India," he added.

Reflecting on the milestone, Krunal noted that such achievements are a result of sustained hard work over the years.

"When you achieve a milestone, you get satisfaction that the effort you have put in is paying off. Everyone who works hard wants to see that result," he said.

The RCB all-rounder further expressed hope that Kohli continues his stellar run and contributes to more victories for the franchise.

"He has achieved so much in his career. I have not asked him yet how he feels about 9,000 runs, but I hope he continues like this, wins us more matches and gives everyone happiness," Krunal concluded.

Now, Virat has 9,012 runs in 275 matches and 267 matches at an average of 40.05 and a strike rate of 133.05, including eight centuries and 66 fifties, with a best score of 113*.

The veteran batter is now fourth in the Orange Cap race, with 351 runs in eight innings at an average of 58.50, with a strike rate of 162.50, including three fifties and a best score of 81.

With this win, RCB have registered their sixth win in eight matches, with 12 points to their name. RCB are at number two in the points tally. This fifth defeat for DC, who have won three, keeps them at seventh spot in the points table.

RCB opted to field first, and excellent spells from Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar (3/5) reduced DC to 75 in 16.3 overs, with Abishek Porel (30) and David Miller (19) offering some resistance.

RCB batters came out all guns blazing as Jacob Bethell (20 in 10 balls, with a four and two sixes), Devdutt Padikkal (34* in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes), and Virat Kohli (25* in 13 balls, with a four and two sixes) sealed the chase in 6.3 overs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)