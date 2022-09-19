Chicago, Sep 19 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri did well to recover from a disastrous double bogey on the fifth hole to return a card of 1-under 71 that helped him finish Tied-23rd at the fifth leg of the Liv Invitational event.

Lahiri, who was a runner-up in the previous leg, birdied the sixth, 16th, 18th and second and in between dropped a shot on the 17th.

Lahiri, who plans to shift to Dubai soon, is hoping to catch up with his coach, Vijay Divecha ahead of his next event in Bangkok in early October. He will also be playing in some Asian Tour events.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith was once again solid. In only his second start in the series at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove near Chicago, the 29-year-old Australian shoit three-under-par 69.

His round included birdies on his last two holes to finish on 13-under par 203 in the 54-hole tournament.

Smith, a former Asian Tour player, and winner of the Open this year, won by three shots over the American duo of Peter Uihlein (69) and Boston champion Dustin Johnson (70), who were tied second at 10-under par.

Joaquin Niemann shot 68 to rise to tied fourth place alongside Spain's Sergio Garcia (67).

In the Team Championship, it was once again the Dustin Johnson-led 4Aces winning their fourth successive title. They narrowly beat Brooks Koepka's Smash side.

4Aces finished on 24 under par, while Brooks' younger brother Chase (67) was the star as he helped his side get to 23 under.

Phil Mickelson made six birdies in his last eight holes to propel his Team Hy Flyers to a joint third place alongside Smith's all-Aussie Punch. Both teams finished on 17-under par total.

Among the Asian Tour players, Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent (70) was the best as he was tied 12th at five under par. Lahiri was T-21.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series will now move to Asia for the next two legs. The sixth leg will be held in Bangkok from October 7-9, before players compete in Jeddah from Oct 14-16.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)