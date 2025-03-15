Singapore, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slipped places in the second round of the LIV Golf Singapore even as Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann entered Sunday's final round as the main contenders for the title.

Lahiri shot 1-over 72 on Saturday and is now even for the two rounds to be placed at tied-31st in the 54-player field.

Lahiri, who started with a birdie on the seventh, dropped a double bogey on the eighth. He bogeyed the 16th and the 17th and birdied the 18th, and added a birdie on his closing hole, the seventh, at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Niemann, the Torque GC captain, shot the best score in Saturday's second round, a 7-under 64, to grab a share of the lead with Johnson, the 4Aces GC captain who followed his opening 63 with a 3-under 68.

The two are at 11-under, three shots better than their nearest rivals.

Johnson's team leads by five over Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC in the team competition as the 4Aces hope to end a drought of 22 consecutive tournaments without a win.

Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC are in third place.

