NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2025: New Zealand national cricket team takes on Pakistan national cricket team in the first game of the five-match T20I series. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 match takes place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 28. The NZ vs PAK 1st T20I has a start time of 06:45 AM as per local time and IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs PAK T20I on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team. NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About New Zealand vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Christchurch.

Pakistan have named new faces in their squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, leaving out Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam and Naseem Shah. Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as captain while Shadab Khan has been named as vice-captain. Michael Bracewell will lead the hosts New Zealand. Meanwhile, we have drafted the NZ vs PAK Dream11 fantasy playing XI for you. New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get NZ vs PAK Live Streaming, TV Channel Telecast of T20I and ODI Series With Fixtures, Time Table and Match Timings in IST.

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mohammad Haris (PAK)

Batters: Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ) and Mark Chapman (NZ).

All-Rounders: Agha Salman (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), James Neesham (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK) and Shadab Khan (PAK).

Bowlers: Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Will O'Rourke (NZ).

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Michael Bracewell (c), Daryl Mitchell (vc).

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Mohammad Haris (PAK), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Finn Allen (NZ), Mark Chapman (NZ), Salman Ali Agha (PAK), Michael Bracewell (NZ), James Neesham (PAK), Khushdil Shah (PAK), Shadab Khan (PAK), Ish Sodhi (NZ) and Will O'Rourke (NZ).

