El Clasico is one of the biggest sporting events of the year, whenever Real Madrid and Barcelona clash on the field, and in India is widely followed, which has prompted legends from both teams to play in the country for the first time ever. The Legends EL Clasico will be held in Mumbai on April 6 and will feature in the much-anticipated Legends Playoffs. The Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Classico will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. But how can fans buy tickets for El Clasico Legends football match? Scroll below for information. Barcelona Legends vs Real Madrid Legends to Take Place in India, El Clasico Legends to be Played on April 6 in Navi Mumbai.

Several former international and club stars for both Real Madrid and Barcelona have confirmed their participation in the Legends El Clasico in India. Barcelona Legends like Carles Puyol, and Ricardo Quaresma, and Real Madrid Legends such as Fernando Morientes, and Luis Figom who also played for the rival side, will take the field on April 9, with several others also expected to join in as the days draw near.

How to Buy Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends Tickets For El Clasico Match in India?

The tickets for Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Clasico in India will be available for online purchase on District by Zomato and will be available for booking on their app and website. The tickets are available in several price points ranging from INR 6,000 to INR 15,000. The Real Madrid Legends vs Barcelona Legends El Clasico will start at 7:00 PM and fans are expected to reach the venue —DY Patil Stadium — a couple of hours before the start of play.

