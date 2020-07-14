London [UK], July 14 (ANI): As Chelsea are gearing up for their upcoming clash, manager Frank Lampard said he is expecting players to react to the defeat they suffered against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United defeated Chelsea by 3-0 on Saturday in the ongoing Premier League.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Performs to Reggie Miller's Moves in Dil Bechara's Title Track, NBA Legend Says 'Gone But Not Forgotten'.

"I do expect a reaction. I always felt that with the squad that we have, with the players that were on loan and are young, that there would be tough times this season. It's important not to wallow in the pit of 'Oh my God, we lost 3-0 to Sheffield United'. The important thing now is how we react and I expect that from the players tonight," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

Chelsea currently has 60 points and are placed on the third place on the Premier League table. However, to remain in the top-four spots, Lampard's men will have to perform well in the remaining games of the season as fourth-placed Leicester City and fifth-placed Manchester United both have 59 points.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid to Sign PSG Forward in 2021, Says Report.

Lampard said the club will have to show the quality they have 'shown for big parts of the season'.

"We have big personalities, there'll be big personalities in the team tonight. They need to stand up, they need to show the quality that they've shown for big parts of the season. I trust that they will do and because we're at the business end it's very important that they do," he said.

Chelsea will take on Norwich City on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)