New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Colombo Kaps franchise in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been acquired by the Indian sports consortium Witness Sports Alliance LLC ahead of season six, which marks the biggest highlight for the competition ahead of the new season.

"The Lanka Premier League (LPL) has welcomed Indian sports consortium Witness Sports Alliance LLC, led by Indian entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and K.C. Shyam Kangayan, into its fold ahead of Season 6. The consortium has acquired the franchise based in the rich, vibrant, and iconic Sri Lankan Capital, Colombo, unveiling a refreshed identity as the Colombo Kaps," a release said.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did N Jagadeesan Throw Away IND vs WI 2025 Test Series Trophy After Team India Captain Shubman Gill Handed It to Him? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Video.

The acquisition comes ahead of the biggest season of the LPL yet, with the league continuing to attract international investment and interest, highlighting its growing stature as one of Asia's most dynamic league-based T20 tournaments.

"We are delighted to welcome Witness Sports Alliance LLC to the Lanka Premier League family," said Samantha Dodanwela, Director of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) .

Also Read | Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match? Here's the Possibility of Barcelona Star Featuring in Starting XI.

"Their entry reaffirms the LPL's position as a competitive and commercially attractive league that continues to bring together global investors and top cricketing talent. With the Colombo Kaps, we look forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation for the league," he added.

Led by sports entrepreneurs Saranyan Palaniswamy and KC Shyam Kangayan, Witness Sports Alliance brings extensive franchise cricket experience from its ventures in India, now expanding into Sri Lanka. Palaniswamy, a seasoned business leader and sports investor, and Kangayan, a cricket executive and former CEO & Executive Director of the Ruby Trichy Warriors in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), have both played pivotal roles in developing professional cricket ecosystems across the subcontinent. Together, they also co-own the Ruby White Town Legends in the Pondicherry Premier League (PPL).

"It is an exciting time to be part of Sri Lankan cricket," said Saranyan Palaniswamy and KC Shyam Kangayan.

"The Lanka Premier League has emerged as a vibrant platform that connects regional cricketing talent with global audiences. Through the Colombo Kaps, our goal is to contribute to the league's long-term success by building a competitive, fan-focused, and professionally managed franchise," he added.

The sixth edition of the LPL will run from December 1 to 23, 2025, featuring 24 days of action-packed T20 cricket -- the longest season in the tournament's history.

Positioned as a key lead-up to the 2026 Cricket World Cup, this edition marks an important milestone in the league's evolution since its inception. This edition will feature 24 matches in total, including 20 league fixtures and four knockout games, spread across three premier venues - R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo; Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy; and Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla.

The tournament format will see all five franchises compete against each other twice during the league phase. At the end of the round-robin stage, the top four teams will move into the playoffs. The opening playoff, Qualifier 1, will be contested by the top two sides, with the winner earning a straight passage to the final. The teams placed third and fourth will face off in the Eliminator, and the victor of that clash will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, which will determine the second finalist. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)