The Spain national football team have three wins in their three FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E matches. The last one was a 2-0 victory against Georgia, where Yeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal netted one each. The sensational teenager Lamine Yamal did not play in that game. Now, for La Roja, the next test lies in the Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E match. The Bulgaria national football team have the exact opposite form, having lost all three of their games in the group. Lamine Yamal Wins Kopa Trophy at Ballon d'Or 2025 Awards, 18-Year-Old Becomes First Player to Win Honour Twice; Vicky Lopez Bags Inaugural Women's Kopa Trophy.

The Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is scheduled to be hosted at the Jose Zorrilla in Valladolid, Spain. The match is planned to kick off at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time), on Wednesday, October 15. Spain will definitely look to maintain their all-win run. On that note, fans looking to know if FC Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will be playing in the Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match will get the information below.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Match?

No, Lamine Yamal will not be playing in the Spain vs Bulgaria FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match. The 18-year-old, along with Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Dean Huijsen, withdrew their names owing to injury concerns ahead of the October international football window. For the same reason, he was not present in the match against Georgia. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Luis de la Fuente Likely To Rotate Spain’s Squad As Ferran Torres Drops Out of Bulgaria Game Due to Injury.

Spain national football team head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to have a 4-3-3 formation for this FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Group E match. In the absence of Lamine Yamal, Yeremy Pino is expected to play on the right wing. Jorge de Frutos is also an option.

