San Francisco [US], September 22 (ANI): America's Taylor Fritz backed his upset of Spanish star and world number one Carlos Alcaraz, securing the Laver Cup title for Team World against Team Europe with a win over Alexander Zverev, the world number three.

The California native's two wins against the top three players in the ATP Rankings secured his team a total of five points. They won 15-9 against Team Europe, marking their third win in four years on Monday.

Fritz started from where he left off against Alcaraz, dictating the game right from the start with aggressive rallies in slow conditions. He controlled the court by hugging the baseline and applied pressure against Zverev to secure a 6-3, 7-6(4) win. Fritz was broken for the first time 4-3 in the second set.

Zverev initially appeared limited physically during the start, but found his flow and rhythm as the match progressed.

The victory helped secure new Team World captain Andre Agassi the Laver Cup in his debut on the sideline. American icon and eight-time Grand Slam winner's presence kept his team uplifted throughout.

"Just seeing these guys on the bench getting pumped up, seeing a legend of the sport like Andre jumping out of his seat cheering for me, it's impossible not to be so fired up and just give it everything you have," added Fritz, who won 23 of 26 net points and secured the win with a backhand volley winner.

Agassi, who was world number one and secured 60 tour-level titles, including eight Grand Slams has got himself a weekend he would remember for his lifetime, almost 20 years after his retirement from the sport.

"Everybody played a part in making this one of the most memorable weeks I have ever spent on a tennis court. And that is saying something, because it was a lot of years I have been out there in one form or another with a perceived team, but this really was a team. So proud of the guys. Just unflappable. They never stopped believing," said Agassi on the win.

Agassi, along with his deputy, Patrick Rafter, helped Team World's Taylor Fritz, Joao Fonseca, Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo get important wins in singles competitions, with Alex De Minaur and Michelsen triumphing in a doubles rubber during the three-day event.

"I think the common theme that I took away from this group is just how confident they are in what they can do on a tennis court. It is not delusional. I mean, it can be delusional... But it was amazing to watch their calm in the midst of storm. What I learned is kind of what I continue to learn, which is try to do more listening than talking and try to stay out of their way," the tennis legend added. (ANI)

