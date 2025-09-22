Fact Check: Did Suryakumar Yadav Touch Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha’s Feet During Toss of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? Here's Truth

The India vs Pakistan encounters in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 has been full of controversies so far. India have managed to win both games in the Asia Cup 2025 and Pakistan struggled to match their intensity. Despite that, controverses prevailed and they are not looking like slowing down anytime soon. After winning the first match in the group stages, Indian team under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav avoided the compulsory handshake between the two sides as part of their 'no handshake' policy with Pakistan due to the recent relations between India and Pakistan. This led to Pakistan team protesting and they threatened to boycott the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha During Toss Ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Eventually, Pakistan didn't boycott the competition and proceeded along with their last group stage match against UAE. Their appeal to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the panel of referees for Asia Cup 2025 was also rejected by ICC. Pycroft was the official for the next two matches of Pakistan including the India vs Pakistan Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2025. Amid this, a few claims went viral on social media where fans pointed out that Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav touched the feet of Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha during toss of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match. They shared a picture and video alongside where Suryakumar Yadav was spotted leaning with his hand pointed to the ground beside Salman Ali Agha. Take a look at the claims below.

Fake Claim of Suryakumar Yadav Touching Salman Ali Agha's Feet

it is okay. we forgive you as a nation. atleast surya realized his mistake and touched agha’s feet. pic.twitter.com/E0FRLGPYGQ — samiya 6-0 (@pinklininginsky) September 21, 2025

Video Cut Without Context to Justify Fake Claim

Suryakumar Yadav decided not to shake hands with Salman Ali Agha and instead touched his feet? Great gesture by SKY pic.twitter.com/75aZMArX7B — paty (@_midwicket) September 21, 2025

Another Fake Claim

Another Fan Claims Suryakumar Yadav Touched Salman Ali Agha's Feet

Imagine the fear of Pakistan After not shaking hands with our players Now suar Kumar touched the feet of agha Salman as a apology 🤣🤣 How clown people they are 🤡🤡🤡#INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/QO1RghN2X1 — GEN-Z (@gen_z_hu) September 21, 2025

Did Suryakumar Yadav Touch the Feet of Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha?

No. Suryakumar Yadav didn't touch the feet of Salman Ali Agha in the toss during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match. The video and the pictures that were made viral with the fake claim were cut out of context and didn't explain the entire scenario. When Suryakumar Yadav flipped the coin, it dropped and rolled behind the position of Suryakumar and Salman Ali Agha. The match referee Andy Pycroft didn't pick up the coin. Suryakumar, while going back after the pre-match interview with presenter Ravi Shastri, spotted the coin, picked it up and handed to match referee Pycroft. ‘This Is Not a Rivalry Anymore’ Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After India Extend Winning Streak Against Pakistan With Victory in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 (Watch Video).

The Coin Goes Behind Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha

First up in the #Super4, India put the opponents in to bat 🪙 Watch #INDvPAK, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #DPWorldAsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/5ho8ACvCir — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 21, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Spotted it and Picked It Up

No Handshake with Pakistani Captain in Super 4 match also. #INDvsPAK 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NpX2GEOKQ4 — Sachin Padha (@sachin_padha) September 21, 2025

Coin Behind Suryakumar Yadav

Coin Behind Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: @SonySports)

Suryakumar leaned and picked up the coin and at that moment Salman Ali Agha came closer to presenter Shastri and the camera angle was such that it looked like Suryakumar Yadav was touching the feet of Salman Ali Agha. In reality, he was picking up the coin.

Fact check

Claim : Suryakumar Yadav touched the feet of Salman Ali Agha Conclusion : Fake. Suryakumar Yadav picked up the coin from the ground and did not touch Salman Ali Agha's feet. Full of Trash Clean

