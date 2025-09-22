PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Preview: After losing their first matches of the Super 4, Pakistan national cricket team will take on Sri Lanka national cricket team in their next encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4. Sri Lanka entered the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's unbeaten but they were defeated by Bangladesh in their first match of the round. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in the group stages but in the second match, it was Litton Das and Co who retained the upper hand. Sri Lanka posted a competitive score in front of Bangladesh but they were able to chase the target down rather comfortably. To keep the hopes alive to progress to the final, Sri Lanka need two points against Pakistan. Pakistan Qualification Scenario for Asia Cup 2025 Final: Here's How Salman Ali Agha and Co Can Make It to Summit Clash of Continental T20I Tournament.

Pakistan meanwhile have suffered a solid blow once again from India as they were handed a second defeat by the men in blue in the Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan looked intent to make a mark against India, but their competitive score was chased down rather easily by India, who are now favourites to make it to the final. Pakistan will have to survive by winning against Sri Lanka, while a loss can significantly reduce their chances of progressing to the final. Pakistan's bowling has not been able to restrict the opposition or put pressure on them and they will have to address the weakness if they want to go toe to toe with veterans with Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka.

When is PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4?

The crucial Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday, September 23. The PAL vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

What is The PAK vs SL H2H Record in T20Is?

So far, there have been 23 T20Is played between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Pakistan holds the edge in head-to-head records in T20Is against Sri Lanka, winning 13 out of the 23 games played. Sri Lanka have won 20 games. No matches have been washed out. Although Sri Lanka has defeated Pakistan in the last five encounters in T20Is. IND vs PAK Memes Go Viral As India Defeat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Round.

Who Are the PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Key Players?

Player Name Kusal Mendis Nuwan Thushara Sahibzada Farhan Haris Rauf Fakhar Zaman

PAK vs SL Likely Playing XI

Sri Lanka Likely XI vs PAK: Kusal Mendis (Wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara.

Pakistan Likely XI vs IND: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

