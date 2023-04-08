Guwahati, Apr 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is enjoying opening the innings with Jos Buttler and credited the T20 World Cup-winning England skipper for bringing the best out of him.

The 21-year-old Indian struck his second half-century in three matches as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to return to winning ways in the IPL here on Saturday.

"It was amazing, enjoying a lot while batting. When Jos is there, he gives you very good messages, just try to play good cricketing shots," Jaiswal told reporters.

Jaiswal was adjudged man of the match for his 31-ball 60.

"I have worked hard. Trying to express myself. Learning is important for me. Growing as a young player is important for me.

"In my mind, I was like if it is a loose ball I will hit it. I think everything I learn from Buttler. I try to see how he practises. I knew I can take on a few bowlers."

"Some day you see the ball very well. I play my shots and express myself, I had that confidence. I kept telling myself if it's a loose ball I will punish it. I will try to score runs."

Jaiswal set the tone in the very first over, smashing left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed for five boundaries.

"When I started, I thought to watch out but first two balls got four. Then I thought I could reach a big score from here. I was seeing the ball well, I was well-set.

"If I'm set, I contribute for the team. My approach is always to play scoring shots." PTI

