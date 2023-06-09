Bhubaneswar, Jun 9 (PTI) Captain Hassan Maatouk led by example with two assists as higher-ranked Lebanon opened their Intercontinental Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over Vanuatu here on Friday.

Lebanon found the net through Nader Matar (59th minute), Hassan Kourani (72nd) and Karim Darwich (85th), while John Wohale scored Vanuatu's only goal, in the 62nd minute, at the Kalinga Stadium.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 'Cheteshwar Pujara Will Be Disappointed With the Mode of His Dismissal', Says Ravi Shastri.

On expected lines, Lebanon started the game on a strong note, charging forward through the right flank. Ali Tneich had the day's first try at the target for Lebanon, but the midfielder couldn't keep it in the frame.

On the other hand, Vanuatu kept playing on the counter and managed to keep their opponents at bay. In the 15th minute, the South Pacific Ocean nation had their first shot on target and provided a statement of intent.

Also Read | India vs Mongolia Live Streaming Online With Timing in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs MON Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match on TV in India.

Godine Tenene cut in from the left flank and went for glory, but his scuffed shot was comfortably saved by the Lebanon goalkeeper Ali Sabeh.

Lebanon, nevertheless, kept marching forward and performed some darting runs through the wings. Their relentless attacking moves forced Vanuatu to stay on the back foot.

Minutes before half time, goalkeeper Massing Kalotang turned up big for Vanuatu. The custodian denied Khalil Bader in the 40th minute when he tipped the ball away from the line and went on to make back-to-back saves against Hassan Maatouk's on-target attempts.

In the end, Lebanon were left to rue missed chances as the scoreline remained 0-0 at the break. The two sides showed reinvigorated spirit following the restart as the crowd witnessed an end-to-end game in the initial part of the second half.

Lebanon finally broke the deadlock in the 59th minute. Skipper Hassan Maatouk delivered an inch-perfect cross from the corner and an unmarked Nader Matar redeemed himself after his first-half miss, by slotting the ball home.

The Lebanese celebrations, however, were shortlived as Vanuatu bounced back from nowhere, only three minutes later.

Substitute Jean Taussi saw his free-kick from the edge of the box saved, but the loose ball was tapped in with utmost ease by John Wohale.

With the scores at 1-1, the match took a lively turn with chances coming in thick and fast on both ends.

Lebanon, who enjoyed the majority of ball possession throughout the game, kept dominating the proceedings. Eventually, their efforts paid dividends as they took the lead once again in the 72nd minute.

Skipper Maatouk yet again delivered a beautiful cross from the left corner and this time substitute Hassan Kourani, who was left unmarked by the Vanuatu defence, headed the ball in.

Lebanon took the game further away from Vanuatu's reach by making it 3-1 in the 85th minute.

Karim Darwich was brought down inside the box by defender Jason Thomas and the referee immediately pointed towards the spot. Darwich lashed the ball into the roof of the net and ensured Lebanon a comfortable victory in their first game of the tournament.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)