India Football Match vs Mongolia Live Streaming Online: India will one of the four nations taking part in the 2023 Intercontinental Cup to be played in Bhubaneshwar. The first game sees India take on Mongolia with the hosts looking to not only make a positive start to the campaign but also go all the way and win the tournament. Igor Stimac saw his side do well in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers and make it to the main event, which will be the ultimate test for the Croatian manager. After a string of poor performances in the World Cup qualifiers, the team did well to reverse the trend. They have recently won games against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan which will do well for their confidence. Opponents Mongolia are back playing international football after a gap of two months and will use this contest to build game sharpness. Indian Govt Has Cleared Pakistan Football Team’s Participation in SAFF Cup, Says AIFF.

Rowlin Borges makes his return to the Indian team after a gap of two years in place of Suresh Singh. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will start between the sticks with Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali in the backline. Sunil Chhetri in attack has a lot of experience and Mongolia will do well to keep him quiet. Anirudh Thapa is the star man in midfield for the hosts and he will keep them ticking.

Ganbayar Ganbold and Namsrai Baatartsogt in the final third will be tasked with finding a goal for Mongolia. The side is likely to sit back and absorb the pressure and try and hit on the break. Narmandakh Artag in midfield is the box-to-box midfielder for the visiting side and he will have to track the Indian runners. Durand Cup 2023: Asia's Oldest Football Tournament to Kick Off From August 3.

India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Time and Schedule

India vs Mongolia will take place on June 09, 2023 (Friday) with the football match kick-off time being 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The India vs Mongolia football match will be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the match in India. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2/HD channel to catch the India vs Mongolia live action on their TV sets.

India vs Mongolia, Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide the live streaming online of India vs Mongolia on its website and mobile app. Fans will have to subscribe to get access to live content. India should win this game comfortably by a 2-0 margin with Sunil Chhetri on the scoresheet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2023 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).