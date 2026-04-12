New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The Indian Women's Hockey Team is all set to play their four-match Argentina Tour, to be held at the Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires in Argentina from April 13 to 17.

The tour will serve as the ideal preparation for the Indian team ahead of a crucial period as they gear up for the FIH Nations Cup, FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, and the Asian Games later this year, according to a press release.

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Ahead of the tour, the Indian Women's Team trained in Bengaluru before departing for Argentina on Thursday evening. Having finished as runners-up at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 held in Hyderabad, Telangana, the team will be looking to carry that momentum forward into the tour and the rest of the year.

Experienced forward Navneet Kaur will serve as the captain of the team during the tour, in the absence of Captain Salima Tete. Meanwhile, the return of India's veteran goalkeeper Savita will be a huge boost, with Bichu Devi Kharibam expected to share goalkeeping duties with her, after her impressive performances at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifier, Hyderabad, Telangana.

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Having recently earned her 200th international cap, Nikki Pradhan will lead the way at the back alongside the vastly experienced Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam. The likes of Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti and Udita also add solidity in the back line for India. Meanwhile, Lalthantluangi will also get the opportunity to prove her mettle after earning a call-up to the senior side.

With Salima Tete missing out on this tour, Neha will be anchoring a young midfield unit along with Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke and Sunelita Toppo. The likes of Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika and Deepika Soreng - who have impressed at the senior level so far - will get the opportunity to make their mark and cement their place in the starting line-up.

Navneet Kaur, who recently won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year for her consistent performances, will be leading the line for India alongside Lalremsiami. Meanwhile, Baljeet Kaur, Deepika, and Beauty Dungdung will provide attacking options as well. Mumtaz Khan also returns to the setup and can provide more goalscoring threat, with Annu also in the mix.

Sharing his thoughts on the four-match tour, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "We are here with 23 players, who will all get the opportunity to showcase themselves. We will use this tour as an opportunity to play with different team combinations and find ways to win. The big goal for me here is to see the individual and team performances against the number two-ranked side in the world."

Over the next week, India will contest against Argentina on April 13, 14, 16, and 17, with all matches scheduled at 11:00 AM local time (7:30 PM IST). (ANI)

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