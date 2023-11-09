New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Legends League Cricket (LLC) Trophy tour started on Vande Bharat train on Thursday from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Station in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Indian Railway and Legends League Cricket have collaborated to run a national campaign to take the trophy of the league on Vande Bharat trains to 50 cities in 17 states.

Also Read | Indian Golfer Avani Prashanth Shoots 67 To Share Lead With Tvesa Malik at Ladies European Tour Pre-Qualifier Asia.

Vaishnaw welcomed LLC and the legendary players on Vande Bharat and said, “We look forward to this incredible journey of promoting sports across the nation.”

Legendary cricketers travelling with the trophy are Monty Panesar, Syed Kirmani, Jonty Rhodes and Ishwar Chand Pandey.

Also Read | Mitchell Santner Equals Daniel Vettori's Record of Most Wickets in a Single Edition of Men’s ODI World Cup, Achieves Feat During NZ vs SL CWC 2023.

“Now, cricket legends are on a tour across 50 cities in 17 states travelling on the iconic Vande Bharat Express. The trophy is with the message to promote the culture of sports across India on prestigious Vande Bharat Express,” a statement from the railway ministry said.

According to the ministry, passengers enjoyed their journey with cricket legends on India's fastest train and the cricketers too enjoyed it. They expressed their satisfaction with the facilities available in the train.

“This unique first of its kind experience is a 15-day extravaganza to capture the imagination of cricket lovers from every part of the country. Cricket lovers along with the legends of the sport will be a part of the Legends League Cricket via the nation's fastest train network – the Vande Bharat Express,” the ministry's statement said.

It added, “Indian Railways is always promoting sports and has assured the LLC to assist in promoting this journey. Many Union ministers and IR teams will be a part of this journey. Marquee sports personalities from across the nation will also be joining them on this coveted event making this journey larger than life.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)