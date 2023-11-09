New Delhi, Nov 9: A final set of tickets for the World Cup knock out games including the semifinal and final will go on sale on Thursday night.

The first semifinal will be played in Mumbai on November 15 and second in Kolkata on November 16. The final will be held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

"The tickets for the three marquee games – 1st semi-final (15th November), 2nd semi-final (16th November) and the all-important final on 19th November will go live at 8:00 PM on 9th November on the official ticketing website 'tickets.cricketworldcup.com'.

"This will be the last chance for cricket fans wanting to experience the magic and thrill of the World Cup and to witness in person the crowning of a new champion," the BCCI said in a release.

India, Australia and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. The battle for the fourth spot is between New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan who all have four wins from eight games.

