Montreal [Canada], June 14 (ANI): Formula 1, British driver Lewis Hamilton has six months left on his contract with Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. Toto Wolff, who is the team principal looks to extend Hamilton's contract as he says, Lewis is the most important personality in the sport, as per the official website of Formula 1.

38-year-old Lewis Hamilton has six months left on his contract. He signed for 40 million pounds a season with Mercedes. He still hasn't signed any new deal with the team nor the officials of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team have offered a new contract.

Though team principal Toto Wolff is keen on negotiating terms with Lewis Hamilton as he said, Lewis is the most important personality in the sport.

When asked about the contract extensions, Toto Wolff said, "It is going to happen soon, and we are talking more days than weeks, We are trying hard [to get it done before the Canadian Grand Prix]. I will see him today and maybe we will talk about it. We have such a good relationship that we dread the moment that we need to talk about money. according to the official website of Formula 1.

Toto Wolff, further went on to express his views about the seven-time world champion. He said He is so multi-faceted, not only with the racing but also off track, so we need to keep him in the sport for as long as possible. From a team's perspective, Lewis and Mercedes have gone back a long time. He has never raced for any other brand than Mercedes."

Toto Wolff reflected on his relationship with Hamilton, he said, "We both joined the team in 2013 together and from a professional relationship, we now have a friendship. It has been a wonderful time, as per the official website of Formula 1. (ANI)

