Afghanistan travels to Bangladesh for a bilateral series. The tour kicks off with the one-off Test. The two teams will then take a break and contest in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) followed by two T20Is. Meanwhile, the only Test begins on June 14 and will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. For AFG vs BAN live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down. Sourav Ganguly Advises Team India to Play Fearless Cricket to End ICC Title Drought.

This will be the second Test ever between Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Interestingly, Afghanistan leads the head-to-head, having won the Test match in 2019. Afghanistan emerged victorious in that contest by 224 runs. That Test was played in Chittagong. 'Got to Miss IPL for 20 Days to Prepare for WTC Final' Ravi Shastri Reacts to Rohit Sharma's Statement After India's Crushing Defeat to Australia.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of BAN vs AFG Test 2023?

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test will not be available on TV in India. So fans looking to watch BAN vs AFG on TV will meet disappointment.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of BAN vs AFG Test 2023?

Good news for fans is that BAN vs AFG Test will be available in India via live streaming online option. Fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG Test 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to access the live streaming online of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).