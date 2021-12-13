Paris [France], December 13 (ANI): Kylian Mbappe registered both his 99th and 100th goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the capital club's 2-0 win over Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The 22-year-old forward dispatched a 12th-minute penalty, then followed it up with a superb curling effort on the stroke of halftime, after a fine pass from Lionel Messi.

Also Read | Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs NEUFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

As a result, PSG extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points, whilst Monaco dropped to the eighth position.

With the brace in the French capital, Mbappe passed the 100-goal mark for PSG in Ligue 1, becoming the youngest player ever to score a century of top-flight goals for a single club at the age of 22 years, 11 months, and 23 days.

Also Read | Hasan Ali Gets into a Heated Exchange With a Journalist During PSL 2022 Event, Says 'You Shouldn’t get Personal’ (Watch Video).

Mbappe also scored 16 goals for Monaco before making the move to Paris in 2017.

Paris-born, Mbappe was given his Ligue 1 debut with Monaco in 2015 and won the title with them at PSG's expense in 2017 before making a record-breaking return to the capital the following year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)