New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) on Tuesday launched the logo for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup, which is scheduled to be held in India from January 20 to February 6.

The 2022 edition will see an expanded 12 teams competing for continental supremacy -- four more than the last four editions -- and will feature a newly-introduced quarter-final stage for the first time in Asian women's football history.

Creating "an unmistakable connection" between Asian football fans and the competition, the logo has been adapted from the original logomark featuring the tournament's distinctive trophy as the centerpiece, which was introduced at the last edition in Jordan 2018, a press release stated.

The concept of the 'swirl' surrounding the trophy was inspired by the national flags and colours of playing kits in Asia, and the stadiums in which the AFC Women's Asian Cup is played in and "celebrates cultural diversity and the unwavering support and enthusiasm of fans" for their national teams.

The premium finishing pays tribute to the AFC Women's Asian Cup, which delivers the highest level of women's football in the continent while providing an unrivalled stage as the qualifying tournament for the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Five Asian teams will clinch their spots to join Australia during the tournament in India and two intercontinental playoff places are also up for grabs ahead of the historic cross Confederation and newly expanded 32-team 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

In addition, local elements of the host member association have been infused into the India tournament specific logo.

The maroon in logo takes inspiration from the Warli artworks -- a tribal art form mostly preserved by the tribal people from the northern Sahyadri ranges in India and in the host state of Maharashtra, where the hue of red and maroon often forms the base of the paintings.

Similarly, the silver in the logo is a testimony to the importance of silver jewellery in Indian households and the beauty and elegance of the metal.

