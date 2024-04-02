Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Opener Quinton de Kock hit 8 fours and 5 sixes in his entertaining 56-ball 81 before Nicholas Pooran smashed five sixes en route a 21-ball 40 not out to power LSG to 181 for five.

In reply, RCB were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Mayank Yadav (3/14) once again produced a sensational spell of fast bowling, claiming three wickets.

Brief Scored:

Lucknow Super Giants: 181 for 5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 81; Glenn Maxwell 2/23).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 153 all out in 19.4 overs ( Mahipal Lomror 33, Rajat Patidar 29; Mayank Yadav 3/14).

