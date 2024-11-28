Melbourne, Nov 28 (AP) Lucas Herbert shot an 8-under 63 Thursday at Victoria Golf Club, including an eagle on his last hole, to take the early clubhouse lead at the Australian Open, with fellow Australian and 2022 British Open champion Cameron Smith two strokes behind.

The Australian Open and Women's Australian Open are being held concurrently — using alternating tee times — and with level prize money for the second consecutive year at two Melbourne sand-belt courses, the par-72 Kingston Heath (par-73 for the Women's Open) and par-71 Victoria.

Japanese amateur Rintaro Nakano and American Ryggs Johnston shot 65s at Kingston Heath and were tied for second, with Smith tied for fourth after his 65, including six birdies in a row, at Victoria in the men's event which is co-sanctioned with the European Tour.

Elvis Smylie, who won last week's Australian PGA championship at Royal Queensland, where Smith finished second, shot 70 Thursday at Victoria.

Australian Su Oh took the early lead in the Women's Australian Open with a 7-under 66 at Kingston Heath.

After the respective cuts are made, play on Saturday and Sunday will be only at Kingston Heath, site of the 2028 Presidents Cup.

LPGA Tour regular Minjee Lee shot 74 at Victoria while her brother, PGA Tour player Min Woo Lee, had an afternoon start.

Defending champions Joaquin Niemann and Ashleigh Buhai also played later, as did Wenyi Ding, who gave up his spot in the Masters from winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur and is playing as a European tour rookie. (AP)

