Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series is returning for its fifth edition, with qualifying draw kicking off on January 30 and the main draw taking from February 2 at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in Mumbai.

Establishing itself as one of the premier women's tennis events in India, the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series has hosted top-ranked international stars, including four-time Grand Slam champion and current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, according to a release.

Also Read | SL vs ENG 1st ODI 2026: Will Jacks Misses Out Due To Illness, Spinner Rehan Ahmed Included in Playing XI.

This season, eight players in the main draw are ranked among the top 150 players in the world, further strengthening the tournament's appeal as a premier event around the globe. The tournament also gives Indian fans an opportunity to witness the best women's tennis players in live action.

Ahead of the tournament, here is a list of top international players who will be part of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series this year:

Also Read | Indonesia Masters 2026: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Qualify For Quarterfinals.

Lulu Sun

With a career high ranking of 39, the New Zealand star enters the tournament with a current ranking of 86. At 24, she comes in with significant experience, having participated in all four grand slams. Her most notable performance came in the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, where she defeated world No. 8 Zheng Qinwen in the first round, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, marking her first Top 10 victory and propelling her to the quarterfinals as a qualifier. She also beat former US Open champion Emma Raducanu, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, in the fourth round at the same event. Lulu Sun's consistent performances in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 last year earned her a spot in the All-Star Team for the tournament, as she went unbeaten across singles and doubles to help New Zealand secure a spot in the Play-Offs.

Darja Semenistaja

The Latvian tennis star returns for this year's edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series, having previously won the title in Mumbai in 2024. She scripted a sensational comeback in the final, beating Australia's Storm Hunter 5-7, 7-6, 6-2 to clinch the title. With a career high ranking of 87 and a current ranking of 98, Darja Semenistaja has 18 ITF Singles titles to her name and is steadily climbing the ranks courtesy of her consistent performances on clay and hard surfaces.

Leolia Jeanjean

Currently ranked 103, the French tennis star has 4 ITF Singles titles to her name. With a career high ranking of 91, Leolia Jeanjean has also been a part of all four grand slams. Her career highlight came at the 2022 Roland Garros, where she defeated world No. 8 Karolina Pliskova in the second round before reaching the third round, ranked 227. This marked the lowest-ranked player to beat a Top 10 opponent at the tournament since Conchita Martinez defeated Lori McNeil in 1988. The experienced tennis star enters the Mumbai Open as the third-highest-ranked player and will be determined to make her mark.

Kimberly Birrell

The German-born Australian has a career-high ranking of 60 and 7 ITF Singles titles to her name. Despite suffering a long-term injury between 2019 and 2023, she has made a strong return to the court, making six grand slam appearances since then. Her highest-ranked victory came in 2025 at the Brisbane International, where she stunned world No. 8 Emma Navarro in the second round. With a current ranking of 76, Kimberly Birrell will be hoping to build on her momentum when she takes the court during the Mumbai Open.

Joanna Garland

The number one-ranked singles player in Chinese Taipei, Joanna Garland, is currently ranked 117th in the world (also her career best ranking). The England-born tennis star has participated in all four Grand Slams since last year. At the ongoing Australian Open, she reached the final of the 1 Point Slam event - a unique one-point knockout tournament held at Rod Laver Arena - defeating high-profile opponents including Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Maria Sakkari, and Donna Vekic. With 17 ITF Singles titles to her name, the 24-year-old will be looking to add more titles to her tally as she continues to steadily emerge as one of the players to keep a close watch on in the women's tennis circuit.

Mananchaya Sawangkaew

The runner-up from last season's edition of the L&T Mumbai Open 125K Series, Mananchaya Sawangkaew, returns for the latest edition with the expectations of going the distance this time around. Mananchaya qualified for the main draw in Singapore in 2025, upsetting No. 1 seed Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals before injury sidelined her.

However, she returned from injury to hit the ground running, rising through the ranks to register a career-high ranking of 100 last year. With 4 ITF Singles titles to her name, the Thailand star (who is currently ranked 197) will be determined to add to her tally in the upcoming tournament.

Arantxa Rus

With a career-high singles ranking of 41 achieved in August 2023, the Dutch left-hander enters the tournament with a current singles ranking of 133. A seasoned campaigner on the professional tour, Rus brings over a decade of top-level experience, having competed regularly at Grand Slams, WTA Tour events, and WTA 125 tournaments. The 35-year-old's biggest singles scalps include a famous second-round upset over World No. 2 Kim Clijsters at the 2011 French Open, reaching the fourth round of the French Open in 2012, and defeating World No. 5 Samantha Stosur at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships to advance to the third round. Among her major titles, Rus captured her first WTA singles title at the 2023 Hamburg European Open and also has four WTA doubles titles, along with multiple WTA 125 trophies and a long list of ITF titles.

The fifth edition of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series will begin with qualifying rounds on 30th and 31st January. Following the qualifiers, the main draw will commence on 2nd February. All matches will take place at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA). The tournament will also see Indian players take centre stage through wildcard entries, which will be confirmed ahead of the start. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)