Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 22 (ANI): England batting all-rounder Will Jacks is not featuring in the first Sri Lanka vs England ODI of the three-match series, on Thursday, at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. At the toss, England captain Harry Brook announced that illness has ruled Jacks out of the match.

With the playing 11 already announced on the eve of the series opener, England brought in Rehan Ahmed in place of Jacks.

Coming to the toss, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and chose to bat first and said that the team will look to score a big first-innings total on what he feels is a good pitch.

"We are going to bat first. It looks like a good pitch, and we want to put up a good score on the board. Wanindu and Theekshana are resting. Dhananjaya comes in. We have been doing great apart from the last Pakistan tour. We want to continue doing the same," Asalanka said at the toss.

The England captain also would have chosen bat first had he won the toss, he said after losing the toss.

"We would have had a bat first, but it is what it is. Zak comes in to open the batting with Ben. Rehan comes in for an ill Will Jacks. Sri Lanka are a massive side at home and we want to do well against them," Brook said during the toss.

In the match, Sri Lanka got off to a very good start as they found themselves at 49/0 in 10 overs, with openers Kamil Mishara and Pathum Nissanka having stitched an unbeaten stand.

Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI playing 11s:

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando

England playing 11: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid. (ANI)

