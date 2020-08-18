Lisbon [Portugal], Aug 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Champions League semi-final clash against Lyon, Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer praised his opponents and said they are a 'very good team tactically'.

In the quarter-final match, Lyon had thrashed Manchester City by 3-1 to progress in the competition.

"Lyon really are a very good team tactically. They can play on the break, and they have killers in their ranks who punished City mercilessly," the club's official website quoted Neuer as saying.

"We have to make sure we're wide awake. Any mistake can be quickly punished and you're quickly out," he added.

Bayern Munich had secured a sumptuous 8-2 win over Barcelona to book their place in the semi-final.

Neuer also said, "We're used to competitive situations. We're all really hungry and also mentally fit right now. We're also mentally there and know what all this means to us."

"You've seen we've got a good scoring rate. We're flexible and have a lot of players who can score goals. I think we're just in form," he added.

Bayern Munich will take on Lyon on August 20. (ANI)

