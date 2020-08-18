CPL T20 2020 Match 2 Live Streaming Online: In the second match of Caribbean Premier League T20 2020 (CPL 2020) defending champions Barbados Tridents will be up against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Post coronavirus lockdown, CPL 2020 becomes the first T20 league to take place. Though it will be played behind the closed doors. If you are looking to catch some live cricket action, then we are here to provide you all the live streaming online and TV telecast details of CPL 2020. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table of CPL 8 Fixtures With Match Timings in IST, Teams and Venue Details.

Defending champions Barbados Tridents will be looking to open their CPL 2020 campaign with a win. The Jason Holder-led side features top players like Rashid Khan, Corey Anderson, Shai Hope, and Johnson Charles. Rayad Emrit, on the other hand, will lead St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Their squad features players like Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin and Alzarri Joseph.

When and Where is CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

The second match of CPL T20 between Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots takes place at the at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad on August 19. The match will begin at 03:00 am as per IST, which means as per local time it will start at 05:30 pm. CPL 2020 Team Squads: Complete Players List of All Franchises of Caribbean Premier League T20 Season 8.

On Which TV Channel in India CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match Will be Telecast?

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2020 in India. So, the CPL 2020 matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports 2/HD. The CPL 2020 matches will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD as well with Hindi commentary.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of CPL 2020 Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots T20 Match?

As Star Sports holds the broadcast rights in India, its OTT platform Disney+Hotstar will provide the live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Apart from it, FanCode will also provide live streaming online on its mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal subscription fee to enjoy the live streaming online.

Players Available:

Barbados Tridents: Rashid Khan, Jason holder (c), Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit (c), Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua De Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

