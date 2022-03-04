Sultanpur (Haryana), Mar 4 (PTI) Maharashtra rode on skipper Ankit Bawane's elegant 140 and Azim Kazi's 113 to post a big total of 462 against Uttar Pradesh on the second day of their Ranji Trophy elite group G game here on Friday.

Bawane and Kazi stitched a crucial 130-run stand for the fifth wicket as they frustrated the Uttar Pradesh bowlers after Maharashtra resumed the day on their overnight score of 298/4.

Bawane added 24 runs to his overnight score before becoming pacer Ankit Rajpoot's (2/76) second victim.

The Maharashtra captain hammered 23 boundaries in his 250-ball innings.

After Bawane fell, 28-year-old Kazi, a left-handed batter, took the onus on himself and kept playing shots at will.

He too notched up his 100 and was the last man to be dismissed.

Kazi struck 13 boundaries and a six during his 243-ball knock as he took on the UP attack with gusto. But he was devoid of partners as Satyajeet Bacchhav (19) and Taranjitsingh Dhillon (19) failed to convert their starts.

For Uttar Pradesh, Jasmer Dhankar (3/83) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Uttar Pradesh opener Almas Shaukat (4) retired hurt while his partner Samarth Singh (14) fell cheaply after being cleaned up by Vicky Ostwal (1/14).

UP were reeling at 30-1 but then Priyam Garg (29 not out) and Karan Sharma (9 not out) held fort till the stumps were drawn.

UP have a mountain to climb as they trail by 400 runs.

In the group, it is a tough race for the knock-outs as Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have seven and eight points respectively.

Brief Scores:

Maharashtra 462 all out (Ankit Bawane 140, Azim Kazi 113; Jasmer Dhankhar 3/83, Ankit Rajpoot 2/76) versus Uttar Pradesh 62/1(Priyam Garg 29 not out; Vicky Ostwal 1/14).

Uttar Pradesh trail by 400 runs

Assam 316 (Sarupam Purkayastha 113, Riyan Parag 48; Rajneesh Gurbani 5/77, Aditya Sarvate 3/64) versus Vidarbha 265/9 (Faiz Fazal 86, Atharva Taide 42; Riyan Parag 5/68, Siddharth Sarmah 1/35). Vidarbha trail by 51 runs.

