Sultanpur (Haryana), Mar 5 (PTI) Experienced spinner Satyajeet Bachhav snared seven wickets as Maharashtra dismissed Uttar Pradesh for 317, despite Priyam Garg's gritty 156, to take the crucial first innings lead in their Group G Ranji Trophy game here on Saturday.

However, Uttar Pradesh reduced Maharashtra to 84/4 in their second innings, with pacer Ankit Rajpoot (2/27) wreaking havoc at the top.

After the end of the third day, Maharashtra's overall lead was reduced to 229 runs.

Maharashtra had scored a challenging 462 in their first essay.

Uttar Pradesh resumed on their overnight score of 62/1, but save Garg and number six Rinku Singh (67), no other batter showed spine.

Opener Almas Shaukat (12), who retired hurt on Friday, fell cheaply and so did UP skipper Karan Sharma (23), who was trapped in front of the wicket by Vicky Ostwal (2/84).

UP was reeling at 130/4 after seasoned campaigner Akshdeep Nath (11) became Bachhav's (7/92) first victim.

However, Garg, who was going strong at one end, found an able ally in Rinku, as the duo took on the Maharashtra attack and forged a 158-run stand for the sixth wicket.

While Garg in his 253-ball innings hammered 20 boundaries and four maximums, Rinku played the perfect second fiddle, hitting nine fours.

The duo pulled the team out of trouble, but when it looked like they would frustrate the bowlers more, it was Bachhav, who gave Maharashtra the much-needed breakthrough.

He first removed Rinku and then immediately trapped Garg in front of the wicket as UP lost its sixth wicket for 293.

From 6/293, the side was bundled out for 317 as Bachhav ran riot and ripped apart the tail.

In the second essay, Maharashtra lost both in-form openers Pawan Shah (4) and skipper Ankit Bawane (6) cheaply.

Azim Kazi (6), who walked two-down, became Rajpoot's second victim, while Naushad Shaikh was also run out on 14, as Maharashtra was teetering at 56/4.

When stumps were drawn, Rahul Tripathi (41 not out) and Avdhoot Dandekar (6 not out) were at the crease.

Brief Scores:

Maharashtra 462 all out and 84/4 (Rahul Tripathi 41 not out; Ankit Rajpoot 2/27) versus Uttar Pradesh 317 (Priyam Garg 156, Rinku Singh 67; Satyajeet Bachhav 7/92, Vicky Ostwal 2/84) Maharashtra led by 229 runs

Assam 316 and 110 (Sarupam Purkayastha 46, Kunal Saikia 22; Lalit Yadav 5/22, Rajneesh Gurbani 4/33) versus Vidarbha 271 and 125/5 (Faiz Fazal 41, Ganesh Satish 29; Hridip Deka 4/26) Vidarbha need 31 runs to win

